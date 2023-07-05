Watch Now
Two dead after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95 in Virginia

Posted at 4:21 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 16:21:11-04

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at mile marker 136 in Stafford County.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes. Virginia State Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

All northbound lanes were shut down and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) was on the scene assisting with the roadway closure and detour.

Just before 10 a.m., the left and center travel lanes had reopened, but the right travel lane and shoulder remained closed.

