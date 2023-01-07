Watch Now
Two dead in fatal Suffolk plane crash: Police

Posted at 1:52 PM, Jan 07, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say around 12:16 p.m., a small passenger plane crashed and was “fully engulfed in fire.”

Police are unsure what the model of the plane is and are actively investigating the crash. Suffolk Fire Department personnel are on the scene containing the fire.

There are currently no details about the two that died in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

