Two different shootings in Suffolk left cars, apartments damaged

SUFFOLK, Va. — Multiple calls of a shooting near a Suffolk shopping center were reported on Wednesday.

Around 12:52 p.m., the Suffolk 911 Center received multiple calls of shots fired near a shopping center located in the 800 block of Constance Rd.

Suffolk Police Officers say an apartment building was struck by gunfire in the 800 block of Second Ave, and two people were detained. One was a man and the other one was a juvenile male.

No injuries were reported at this time.

In a separate incident, also on the same day around 1:14 p.m., officials received multiple calls of shots fired in an apartment community located in the 100 block of Forest Oak Lane.

Police responded and they say it was determined that multiple apartments and four vehicles were struck by gunfire. No injuries were also reported at this time.

Police have not determined if the two incidents are related. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1- 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.