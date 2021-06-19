Two dogs die in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Two dogs were killed in a house fire in the 100 block of Crumpler Lane Friday night.

Dispatchers got the call about the fire in the Chuckatuck neighborhood at 7:49 p.m., and the first Suffolk Fire & Rescue unit arrived on scene at 7:55 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find showing from the roof of the single-story brick ranch-style home. The homeowners were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

The dogs were found dead inside the home.

Fire officials say the fire started in the kitchen and extended into the attic. The rest of the home sustained heavy smoke damage.

The fire was called under control at 8:17 p.m. There were no reported injuries to the residents of the home or firefighters.

The two residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Responding units included Engines 1, 4 and 6; Medic 9; Tanker 9; Ladder 6; Safety 1; EMS-2 and Battalion 1.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.

