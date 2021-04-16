Watch
Two families displaced in Chesapeake apartment fire

Posted at 7:21 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 07:21:33-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two families were displaced Thursday night after an apartment fire damaged their second-story unit.

Crews received a report of a fire around 11:15 p.m., happening in the 4000 block of Sail Court, in the Bowers Hill section of the City.

Upon arrival, crews found visible smoke and an active fire in the kitchen area of the apartment.

Handlines were deployed to the second floor, and crews were able to contain the fire soon after.

All occupants managed to exit the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.

No injuries were reported, but one adult and three children were displaced.

The apartment directly below was also affected by water damage, causing the occupants, two adults and two children, to also be displaced from that unit.

The Red Cross is assisting both families with lodging arrangements.

