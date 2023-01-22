Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Elizabeth City: Police

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Shooting incidents in Elizabeth City left two people injured, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department.

Officers responded to a report about gunshots fired just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Before they arrived at the scene, located at 1122 Herrington Road, officers were made aware that someone had been shot. Subjects were fleeing the scene before officers arrived, according to the department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they say they found “DyYon Hall, black male, 19 years of age of that residence injured from a gunshot wound.”

While they were at the Herrington Road scene, the department received another call about someone suffering from a gunshot wound at Greenleaf Street and West Cypress Street. When they arrived at this scene, officers found “Heaven Tyshae Griffin, black female, 21 years of age, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lan.”

Both Hall and Griffin were taken to the hospital, and the department says they are both in non-critical condition.

It is currently unclear if the shootings are related.

This is an ongoing investigation. The department is asking anyone with information about the incident(s) to call the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

