Watch Now
News

Actions

Two injured following early morning shooting in Hampton

Hampton police
Hampton Police
Hampton police
Posted at 6:41 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 06:42:05-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Two people are fighting for their lives following a shooting that took place in Hampton Monday morning.

Public Safety Communications received a call referencing a shooting at approximately 3:49 a.m. According to Police, the shooting took place in the 400 block of Glendale Road.

Officers found two men shot when they arrived at the scene. Of the two injured, one had life-threatening injuries and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims were shot while inside a home.

The investigation is ongoing, and News 3 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events