Two injured in Hampton shooting; Police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that that happened near the first block of Greenwood Drive on Friday, April 9. around 1:43 a.m.

A report of a shooting was received around 1:43 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 17 -year-old male and a 21- year-old male who were struck by gunfire. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Police encourages anyone with information to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.