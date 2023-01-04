Two injured in shooting on Falcon Creek Way: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — An adult male and a juvenile male were injured in a shooting, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police received a call about the shooting around 12:39 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. When they arrived at the scene in the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way, the division received another call about two people at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

After investigating, authorities said the two victims were at the scene of the crime when a suspect(s) fired gunshots at them. They arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also submit an online tip at P3Tips.com.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.