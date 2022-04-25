Two juveniles shot following shooting in Norfolk Friday

NORFOLK, Va. - Three people were left injured following a shooting in Norfolk on Friday, April 22 around 6:00 p.m.

Norfolk Police responded reports of a gunshot disturbance in the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

Upon arrival officers found a 17-year-old juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The juvenile was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old juvenile male that sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and an 18-year-old woman sustained a graze to the face were driving themselves to the hospital until Norfolk Fire-Rescue was flagged down by the two around 7:15 p.m.

The victims were transported to CHKD and SNGH with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Manson Street.

The investigation is ongoing.