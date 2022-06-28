VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two men have been arrested after an officer heard shots being fired and responded quickly to find two men shooting at a vehicle.

On Monday, a Virginia Beach Police Department officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 400 block of Newtown Road when he heard gunfire nearby.

The officer identified the source of the gunshots and saw two men firing handguns.

Even though he was initially alone, officials say the officer put himself in immediate danger to confront the two armed men.

Both men surrendered and were immediately arrested without incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, both men were firing at a second vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say that vehicle and its occupant(s) have not been located or identified at this time.

An uninvolved motorist sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting and police say they are currently in stable condition.

The two men involved in the shooting were 29-year-old Quayshon Jordan and 25-year-old Saiqhon Jordan of Norfolk.

Quayshon Jordan was arrested and charged with Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle, Aggravated Assault, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm Capable of Holding More Than 20 Rounds of Ammunition.

Saiqhon Jordan was arrested and charged with Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle and Carrying a Loaded Firearm Capable of Holding More Than 20 Rounds of Ammunition.

If you have information about this case, please contact the Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

