Two men die following stabbing in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place Sunday evening.

Around 4:51 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a stabbing that just occurred in the 1300 block of Shell Road.

When police arrived they found two men who had been stabbed.

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, an altercation took place between the two men which resulted in both of the individuals receiving stab wounds.

Police are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information at this time.