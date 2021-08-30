Two men face federal charges accused of placing card reading devices around Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Two men are facing charges accused of placing skimming devices around Hampton Roads.

Federal prosecutors say between June and July of 2018, Pavel Salkhorian and Lucian Andrei Bejinaru, and others allegedly “installed and maintained portable card reading devices ("skimming devices") inside and over the mouth of automated teller machine ("ATM") card reading apparatuses.”

They said they installed, maintained, and removed micro camera equipment on the ATM keypads and light panels.

The two men are accused of using the skimming devices to get bank account and credit card information from victims using the machines. There are four unnamed victims listed in the indictment that recently became unsealed.

The FBI said skimming occurs when devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale (POS) terminals or fuel pumps capture data or record cardholders’ PINs.

They say criminals use the data to create fake debit or credit cards and then steal from victims’ accounts. It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Court records reveal that most of the time there was between $400 and $500 dollars withdrawn from the several banks in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.

Salkhorian is currently being held in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail and a jury trial is set for October 19 at 10 a.m. in Norfolk.

