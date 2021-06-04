Watch
Two men injured in shooting on Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk Police
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:39:15-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of E. Brambleton Avenue.

Police said two men have been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. One has non-life-threatening injuries and the other man has life-threatening injuries.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

