Two men taken to hospital after shooting each other in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Thursday night.

The incident took place in the 1200 block of Dundale Ave., around 4:45 p.m.

Police said two men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital one man had non-life threatening injuries and another man had life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary police investigation determined the men were shooting at one another and both men who have been detained are the same two men hospitalized.

There is no further information at this time.