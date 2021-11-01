Two pedestrians injured in Halloween night DUI crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two pedestrians were injured in a crash that happened Halloween night.

Investigators said a 2001 Ford F150, driven by 53-year-old Thomas Mitchell Moore hit two pedestrians in the 3200 block of Macdonald Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Moore had been traveling northbound when he hit the two pedestrians who were walking in the roadway at the time of the crash, police said.

The pedestrians were a 50-year-old male and a 49-year-old female.

Both pedestrians were taken to Norfolk General Hospital. Police said one pedestrian suffered minor injuries and the other pedestrian is listed in critical condition.

Moore did not sustain any injuries and was arrested for DUI, police said.

This case remains under investigation.