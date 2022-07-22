HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Between Newport News Public Schools and Hampton City Schools, there are nearly 430 teacher vacancies, and with school just around the corner, the districts are down to the wire to get the positions filled.

“We are definitely in crunch time,” said Director of Human Relations Robbin Ruth with Hampton City Schools.

With new teacher orientation just two weeks away for Hampton, Ruth said they need to fill 130 vacancies. Elementary education, special education, math, and language arts are their greatest needs, as well as a couple of other subjects.

“We’re also looking for Spanish, German, just about all of the content areas,” Ruth said.

According to a spokesperson, Newport News Public Schools has even more openings- nearly 300. Both districts are offering bonuses for new hires. Newport News is offering $6,000 bonuses through October 1 for the following subjects:

Secondary English Teachers

Secondary Math Teachers

Special Education Teachers

Elementary Teachers

School Psychologists

Hampton is offering $1,200 bonuses for all teachers, and $5,000 bonuses for positions at select Title I schools.

"We have a fabulous benefits package, we provide all of our teachers with a viable curriculum, there’s a lot of support that’s available to teachers," Ruth said. "It’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to work, it’s a great place to learn.”

Both school districts are also looking for bus drivers, cafeteria crew, instructional assistants, nurses and more. Openings include part-time and full-time positions.

For more information on Newport News Public School openings, click here. For Hampton City Schools, click here.