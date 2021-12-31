Two people charged after theft from Virginia Beach motorsports business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two people have been charged with grand larceny after thefts from Beach Motorsports on Wednesday.

Just after 5 a.m., police said a citizen called in a report of "suspicious behavior" in the 2800 block of Crusader Circle.

Police said the caller reported seeing a male and a female breaking into unoccupied trailers.

When officers responded, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. Police said the two people in the vehicle matched the physical description that was reported by the caller.

When officers stopped the people seen leaving, items from Beach Motorsports was seen in the vehicle.

40-year-old Christopher Deschaine and 28-year-old Adrian Cross were taken into custody. Police said after their investigation, Deschaine was charged with Grand Larceny. Cross was charged with the Possession of a Controlled Substance and Grand Larceny.

Detectives on this case were able to link the suspects to three additional Grand Larceny investigations where charges were also obtained.

Police are still investigating all of the cases. There is no further information at this time.