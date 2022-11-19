Watch Now
Two people found dead in Hampton Friday night, police say

Posted at 2:10 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 02:17:56-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating after two people were found dead Friday night.

A little before 10:50 p.m., police said they were called to the area of Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Shortly after, officers were called to the first block of Silver Isles Boulevard for a "man down complaint." They said they found the body of an "unknown age male." Police did not say how the victim died.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scenes. Police did not identify either of them.

Police said they're working to figure out what led up to both of these incidents, and it's unclear if the two are related.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTKR News 3 for the latest.

