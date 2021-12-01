Two people killed, two seriously injured after Emporia Police pursuit on I-95

EMPORIA, Va. - On Tuesday night Virginia State Police troopers were dispatched to investigate a crash on I-95, northbound, at the 16mile marker.

Once troopers arrived on scene, it was discovered that Emporia Police Department was in pursuit of a 2018 BMW S550i, with a New York registration.

VSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the BMW, 30-year-old Jermaine Ricardo Bernard, of Richmond, was traveling on I-95 when he made a U-turn during the course of the pursuit and began to travel southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95. Bernard is then accused of striking a 2011 Lincoln, with a Connecticut registration, head on.VSP said, Bernard and his female passenger were not restrained at the time of the crash and both were ejected from the vehicle. The female passenger was killed as a result of the crash. Bernard was flown to the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 36-year-old male of New London, Connecticut, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Emporia Hospital and later being flown to MCV, Richmond. The passenger in the Lincoln, a 37-year-old female, was killed in the crash.

Currently it is not known the reason for the pursuit, nor the speeds involved, according to police.

VSP said Emporia PD requested the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the motor vehicle crash. Emporia PD will be handling the pursuit aspect along with charges to be placed.