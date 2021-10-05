Two Portsmouth officers save a person from drowning

Sgt. Michael Blankenship and Officer Christopher Darden saw and saved a person that was struggling in the water near Hospital Point.

The person was in the water near the 300 block of Effingham.

Sgt. Blankenship and Officer Darden immediately rushed to the individual’s aid after noticing the struggle and saved their life.

Chief Renaldo Prince thanked and recognized the officers.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you do every day,” said Chief Prince. “You are the unsung heroes.”

The two officers will be given life-saving awards later this month.