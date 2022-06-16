Two shot and killed inside Newport News gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened inside a gas station in the 1400 block of Kiln Creek Parkway.

Police say the investigation began after crews received a call at 11:46 p.m. about suspicious activity.

When officers arrived, NNPD says they found two men dead inside of the business.

Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

NNPD's forensic unit was on scene overnight and detectives are searching the neighborhood looking for witnesses.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.