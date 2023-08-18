Watch Now
Two Suffolk police officers on administrative leave after being arrested

Posted at 8:51 PM, Aug 17, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department placed two police officers on administrative leave after they were arrested this week.

Master Police Officer James Barbor was arrested Thursday, according to SPD. He is facing one count of forging and utter a public document, one count of computer fraud and one count of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Senior Police officer Marco Leslie was arrested on Monday, according to SPD. He is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses.

Leslie is set to appear for an arraignment next Tuesday at the Suffolk General District Court.

