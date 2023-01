NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people have been taken to a hospital following an apartment fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 12:44 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the department. The fire started in the apartment’s kitchen area, and two people needed to be rescued.

The two people inside the apartment were removed and taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.