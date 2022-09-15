Two teenagers arrested for over 45 charges in Virginia Beach, connected to multiple jurisdictions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two suspects have been arrested after following extensive investigations into over 20 crimes.

Detectives were investigating multiple cases involving larcenies, stolen vehicles, and firearm violations throughout the city of Virginia Beach between August 26, 2022 and September 9, 2022.

Virginia Beach Police, with the assistance of Norfolk Police Department, arrested Hassan Abdul Johnson, 19, and Dangelo Styles, 19, on September 9, 2022.

Johnson received 27 charges which included Attempted Malicious Wounding, Theft of a Firearm, Credit Card Theft and Grand Larceny.

Styles received 22 charges which included Attempted Malicious Wounding, Conspiracy to Shoot an Individual, Theft of a Firearm, Credit Card Theft and Grand Larceny.

Authorities say more charges are possible in Virginia Beach, as well as, other jurisdictions.

The case is still under investigation.