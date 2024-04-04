Two teenagers killed in Emporia car crash, two others hospitalized

EMPORIA, Va. -- Two teenagers were killed in a car crash in Emporia Thursday morning, police say.

The crash happened at 4:05 a.m. outside a home at 617 Temple Avenue in Emporia.

Virginia State Police say one of the victims, 17-year-old Aaliyah Nevaeh Thomas, was driving a Honda Civic when she lost control, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The crash caused the car to overturn and split in half.

The other victim, 18-year-old Marvin Williams Jr., died at the scene.

Two other teenagers in the car, ages 15 and 16, were flown to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say all occupants in the car were not wearing seatbelts, and that speed was a factor in the crash. They do not know if alcohol played a role in the crash as well.

If you have any information on this crash, police ask you to contact the Emporia Police Department or the Virginia State Police.

You can also anonymously submit information through the Emporia Police Department's TIp 411 App or send a text message with the keyword "EmporiaPD" to 847411.