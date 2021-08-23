Two teenagers shot in Norfolk, expected to recover

NORFOLK, Va. - Two teenagers were found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds in Norfolk Sunday night, according to officials.

Norfolk Police was flagged down for help by the driver of a car in the 1200 block of Tidewater Drive around 10:50 p.m. Officers found a wounded 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old male in the car.

Both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover, according to police.

Detectives determined that the incident occurred in the 6500 block of Sorby Court, but the investigation is still ongoing.