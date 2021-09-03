Watch
News

Actions

Two vehicle crash causes I-264 shutdown

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia State Police
VB 264.jpg
VB 264 2.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 08:20:14-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A two vehicle crash, involving serious life threatening injuries, took place on Interstate 264 Friday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. and Virginia State Police responded.

Investigations have caused the east and west bound lanes to be blocked off. VBPD is assisting in rerouting traffic.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far right lane and struck a 2008 Ford Escape in the rear.

The impact of the collision caused the Dodge to run off the roadway, overturn, striking the jersey wall before going over the guardrail and into the woodline.

All occupants of the Dodge (3) suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections