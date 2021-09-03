Two vehicle crash causes I-264 shutdown

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A two vehicle crash, involving serious life threatening injuries, took place on Interstate 264 Friday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. and Virginia State Police responded.

Investigations have caused the east and west bound lanes to be blocked off. VBPD is assisting in rerouting traffic.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a 2020 Dodge Challenger was traveling at a high rate of speed in the far right lane and struck a 2008 Ford Escape in the rear.

The impact of the collision caused the Dodge to run off the roadway, overturn, striking the jersey wall before going over the guardrail and into the woodline.

All occupants of the Dodge (3) suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.