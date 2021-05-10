Two vehicle crashes left 3 dead in Virginia Beach; Man arrested

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Two fatal crashes happened over the course of a week in Virginia Beach, and three people died.

Thursday, May 6, 2021, around 9 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Altima, travelling westbound in the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard hit a median and struck a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver has been identified as 24-year old Iyonni Aniko Jackson, and the passenger has been identified as 22-year-old Lexus Ivette Barnett.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

May 8, around 2:52 a.m., a 2018 BMW 330i travelling northbound in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard lost control, struck a tree, and caught fire.

After investigating, officers believe speed and alcohol were a contributing factor. The passenger, 21-year-old Joseph Jaime Adorno IV, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jafet Martinez was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter. He is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail, according to a news release.

