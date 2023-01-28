Two Virginia jail escapees found hiding in Tennessee barn, authorities say

ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail have been caught.

Thursday afternoon, Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Friday evening, the sheriff's office reported the duo had been captured about four miles from where their stolen vehicle had been found Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia. Authorities found Brown and Ricketson hiding in a barn in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Brown, a federal inmate, will be held in Washington County Jail without bond, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Ricketson, who is convicted of a double homicide, will be in the Hawkins County, Tenn., Jail without bond.