Watch Now
News

Actions

Two Virginia jail escapees found hiding in Tennessee barn, authorities say

Escaped inmates from SW virginia
Washington County Sheriff's Office
The Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office said Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail on Jan. 26, 2023.<br/><br/><br/>
Escaped inmates from SW virginia
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 19:19:03-05

ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail have been caught.

Thursday afternoon, Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia, escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Friday evening, the sheriff's office reported the duo had been captured about four miles from where their stolen vehicle had been found Friday morning in Bulls Gap, Virginia. Authorities found Brown and Ricketson hiding in a barn in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Brown, a federal inmate, will be held in Washington County Jail without bond, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Ricketson, who is convicted of a double homicide, will be in the Hawkins County, Tenn., Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV