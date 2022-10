CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Chowan County, North Carolina, are investigating after a two-year-old boy reported missing last week was found dead.

On Oct. 7, the Chowan County Sheriff's Office said it got a report that the boy went missing from an address on Virginia Road.

The child was found unresponsive outside the home during the search. EMS personnel provided medical aid to the toddler before taking him to ECU Health Chowan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.