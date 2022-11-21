Tyrod Taylor Foundation gives out hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Food insecurity affects 170,000 Hampton Roads residents, and Monday the Tyrod Taylor Foundation gave away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

“It’s tough times for everybody across the board and being able to do this, to give back, it makes us all feel good,” said Tyrod Taylor's mother Trina.

This year the foundation gave away 330 full Thanksgiving meals at Darling Stadium in Hampton. That's double what they gave away last year.

“It’s a blessing at this time of year. Everybody is trying to get out and prepare a meal for their family, and it’s kind of hard when your resources are limited,” said recipient Nathan Turner.

Arnesha Eure said she was able to get food that she otherwise couldn't afford due to the high prices in the grocery store.

“Cost in the stores is a whole lot," Eure said. “I don’t know how my Thanksgiving would have turned out.”

If you are food insecure on the Peninsula and need help, click here for resources. For people who live in Norfolk and the surrounding cities, click here.

