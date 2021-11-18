Tyrod Taylor Foundation partners with Kroger to give out turkeys for the holidays

HAMPTON, Va. - The Tyrod Taylor Foundation, partnered with Kroger, is hosting a holiday turkey drive for the Hampton community.

“Pull up, grab a Turkey and all the fixin’s for your Thanksgiving dinner,” said former Virginia Tech Quarterback and current NFL player Tyrod Taylor.

The drive will be held Monday, November 22, at Darling Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Related: Help feed the need by giving to local food banks

“Excited to partner with my friends Kroger this holiday season to serve families in the Hampton community,” said Tyson.

Darling Stadium can be found at 4111 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, Va. 23669.