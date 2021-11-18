Watch
Tyrod Taylor Foundation partners with Kroger to give out turkeys for the holidays

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank
Tyrod Taylor helps commemorate the January 2020 grand opening of the new Kroger in Hampton by participating in a shopping spree to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.
Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 10:38:20-05

HAMPTON, Va. - The Tyrod Taylor Foundation, partnered with Kroger, is hosting a holiday turkey drive for the Hampton community.

“Pull up, grab a Turkey and all the fixin’s for your Thanksgiving dinner,” said former Virginia Tech Quarterback and current NFL player Tyrod Taylor.

The drive will be held Monday, November 22, at Darling Stadium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last.

“Excited to partner with my friends Kroger this holiday season to serve families in the Hampton community,” said Tyson.

Darling Stadium can be found at 4111 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, Va. 23669.

