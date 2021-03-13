Police arrest man wanted in connection to Norfolk shooting that killed mother, daughter

NORFOLK, Va. - The suspect in a March 12 murder of a mother and her daughter was arrested Tuesday.

Kenyatta F. Jones is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Jones, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.

Norfolk women 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore were shot to death on Goff Street early Friday morning. Neighbors on Goff Street said they heard between six and seven gunshots and immediately afterwards, a car sped away.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals increased a reward of $2,500 to $5,000 for information leading to Jones' arrest.

Jones is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).