Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Police arrest man wanted in connection to Norfolk shooting that killed mother, daughter

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Kenyatta Ferrell Jones
Untitled design (47).png
Posted at 9:22 AM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 19:10:33-04

NORFOLK, Va. - The suspect in a March 12 murder of a mother and her daughter was arrested Tuesday.

Kenyatta F. Jones is charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Jones, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous.

Norfolk women 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore were shot to death on Goff Street early Friday morning. Neighbors on Goff Street said they heard between six and seven gunshots and immediately afterwards, a car sped away.

On Monday, U.S. Marshals increased a reward of $2,500 to $5,000 for information leading to Jones' arrest.

Jones is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education