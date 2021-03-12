Mother and daughter killed in Norfolk shooting; Police investigate

NORFOLK, Va. - Police responded to a report of shooting that happened in the 800 block of Goff Street around 12 a.m. on Friday.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. They've been identified as 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore, both of Norfolk.

News 3 spoke with a family member who said they were mother and daughter.

"I don't think that a mother and a daughter should be in a morgue right now, lying on a cold slab," said Clay Marquez with the Stop The Violence, Guns Down movement.

As Stop the Violence, Guns Down's name suggests, Marquez is advocating for safety and change in local communities. He said that senseless shootings like this one need to stop.

"I try to encourage people to put down the guns. I don't understand why we think that we need to result in pulling out a gun and shooting and killing somebody," he said. "With the signs [that you will see throughout the community], we have to put in the work. Instead of being reactive, we need to be more proactive."

Hugo Morrison, the senior pastor and teacher at the Union United Church of Christ, agrees. His church is located next door to where the shooting happened.

"This awful tragedy has happened here in our community, and while everybody in the community doesn't belong to the church, the church certainly belongs to everyone in the community, so we're here and we'll be here for the long haul," he said. "You see me dressed down today, so I'll be knocking on doors and making our services available. There will be a team that will join us later."

As for the shooting that killed Hereford and Bazemore, police have not released any information about a suspect. Neighbors on Goff Street said they heard between six and seven gunshots and immediately afterwards, a car sped away.

Morrison said, "To the perpetrator - if you're watching, you should come forward and make yourself available to the process and we pray that justice will prevail."

Both Morrison and Marquez said they will provide support for the family and any loved ones who need it.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any additional information about the incident at this time.