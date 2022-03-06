Watch
Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

Emilio Morenatti/AP
A factory and a store burn after being bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Mar 06, 2022
LVIV, Ukraine - A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Authorities had said evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ceasefire.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday.

Separately, Ukraine’s national security service says Russian forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor.

