Ukraine official says assault halts evacuations for 2nd time

LVIV, Ukraine - A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Authorities had said evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ceasefire.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday.

Separately, Ukraine’s national security service says Russian forces are firing rockets at a physics institute in the city of Kharkiv that contains nuclear material and a reactor.