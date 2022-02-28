Ukrainian woman living in Portsmouth gives insight into war happening in her home country

PORTSMOUTH, VA

5,000 miles away from her family she is panicked. Tania, Skorokho, a Portsmouth woman is fearing for her families life after Russia invaded the Ukraine last week.

We first met Tania, in Norfolk last week at a Stand with Ukraine Rally. She moved here from Ukraine 4 years ago. She told us the war had hit her family directly a cousin killed by a bomb as he went walking outside, and we are learning more insight today about her families willingness to survive.

"It is just painful to see, can you imagine people come and bomb your house, ruin your house you worked to so hard for," says Tania.

Everyday Tania gets more videos of the attacks on her home country, terrifying scenes of war near her village of Sadove in Ukraine, a place she great.

"My country is a beautiful country before all this happened," she said.

Now military tankers sit outside the streets she used to roam after the Russian invasion.

"I am just feeling anxious having panic attacks ," she said.

Her entire family, mother, grandmother, siblings and their children huddled in the basement daily, taking cover.

"They are terrified my mom is a very strong woman, some days she calls, and my grandmother too and we cry together," said Tania.

5,000 miles away in her Portsmouth home Tania's heart aches.

"Some days I feel powerless and I have bad emotional breakdowns but try to get myself together to do what I can to help," she said.

Sunday she went to D.C. to protest, hoping the U.S. will help by sending in weapons, jets, and closing the air space over Ukraine.

"We need help from other countries," she said.

She's also spent thousands of her own money to send over supplies.

"We need medical supplies, burn stuff, things for wounds and helmets," she said.

If you want to help Ukraine, Tania has created an Amazon Wish List here