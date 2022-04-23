Unclear if Petersburg shootings that left 1 dead, 5 hurt are linked, deputy chief says

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Investigators are not sure if the three shootings that left one person dead and five others injured Friday night in Petersburg are connected, the police department's deputy chief said Saturday.

The spate of shootings, which took place over roughly an hour, prompted Petersburg Police to call in Virginia State Police to assist officers.

WTVR Fort Mahone Street Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

Crime Scene 1

Officers received the first calls for shots fired just before 8:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Crater Road, Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street, which is just east of S. Crater Road, with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Thirty-year-old Jamar Jones of Petersburg, who was transported to an area hospital, later died of his injuries, Chambliss said.

WTVR Holly Hill Drive Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

Crime Scene 2

While officers were still at the Fort Mahone crime scene, police received another call for shots and reports of a person wounded in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive. That is a couple of miles east of the first crime scene, Chambliss noted.

When officers arrived, they found found a man, a boy and two girls with gunshot wounds officials said were not life-threatening.

Those four victims were transported to area hospitals.

WTVR Boydton Plank Road Crime Scene — Spate of shootings in Petersburg Friday, April 22, 2022.

Crime Scene 3

While officers and troopers were at the Holly Hill Drive scene around 9:40 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a person shot in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, which is in the city's West End.

When officers arrived, they were told a boy had had been taken to a Colonial Heights emergency medical center. He was later transported to a hospital, Chambliss said.

Wayne Covil: 'I am at a loss for words'

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil was broadcasting live on Facebook when a police officer walked up to troopers at the Holly Hill Drive crime scene and asked them for help working the third shooting.

"I am at a loss for words right now," Covil said. "We have had a third shooting... What is going on in Petersburg, it's hard to describe. I’ve been here 29 years. This is just unbelievable."

Chambliss acknowledged in an interview with Covil that what was happening was "real tough" and that officers working the three crime scenes were "trying to figure out what happened."

"We're being that told we've got adults as well as children. I don't have ages yet," he said.

The veteran reporter urged people to avoid the Crater Road area around Holly Hill Drive.

"It's a tough night, folks," Covil. "Everybody, please be safe and take care of each other."

Petersburg Police Chief: 'We can't police your kids... Hold your kids accountable'

Deputy Chief: Unclear if shootings are connected

Chambliss said Saturday that it is unclear if the shootings were connected, but that investigations are underway.

"At this time, no arrests have been made," Chambliss said.

Police urged anyone who saw or heard anything to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com.

"Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction," officials said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important developing story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.