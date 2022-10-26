Underdog Namkung challenges veteran Scott in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District race

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Election Day is less than two weeks away.

Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) is looking to win a 16th term in the 3rd Congressional District while his challenger Dr. Terry Namkung (R) is hoping to unseat him.

Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, and part of Chesapeake.

Namkung has been crisscrossing the 3rd district rallying voters days before Election Day November 8. The underdog and Air Force veteran said it’s time for change.

“What we want to do is, rejuvenate, revitalize, not only this district in the cities, but we want to give the power back to the people, and I will be that person,” he said. “I'll be that linchpin not only for this district, but also the United States.”

Incumbent Congressman Scott has held the seat since 1993.

The Army Reserve veteran said voters should re-elect him so he can keep helping people.

“We passed the American Rescue Plan that put money in people's pockets with the stimulus checks and the child tax credit,” said Scott. “We dealt with the supply chain with the infrastructure bill and the CHIPS bill and we're dealing with inflation and people are surviving. It’s not good, but people are surviving.”

