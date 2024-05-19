Watch Now
News

Actions

Unified Command will move the Dali on Monday

The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into what led to a tanker ship crashing into Baltimore's Key Bridge last month is ongoing but could take more than a year to complete.
dali.png
Posted at 4:49 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 17:25:57-04

BALTIMORE — Unified Command has announced a date and time slated for the refloat and movement of the Dali.

In a release Saturday, it announced that refloating attempts will begin midday on Sunday and begin moving the ship at high tide on Monday morning at 5:24.

This announcement comes one day after newly released video from Unified Command showing crews on board the Dali as they continue clearing the wreckage following Monday’s controlled demolition.

READ MORE: Complicated work to remove unstable wreckage before refloating Dali

According to crews, the 18-hour operation will consist of releasing some of the anchors and mooring lines currently attached to the Dali, removing part or all of the 1.25 million gallons of water pumped onto the Dali, and a detailed inspection to make sure all obstructions on the left side of the ship have been removed.

They say once freed, up to five tugboats will push the Dali 2.5 miles to the local marine terminal, going roughly one mph.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Virginia Visions