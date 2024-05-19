Unified Command will move the Dali on Monday

BALTIMORE — Unified Command has announced a date and time slated for the refloat and movement of the Dali.

In a release Saturday, it announced that refloating attempts will begin midday on Sunday and begin moving the ship at high tide on Monday morning at 5:24.

This announcement comes one day after newly released video from Unified Command showing crews on board the Dali as they continue clearing the wreckage following Monday’s controlled demolition.

READ MORE: Complicated work to remove unstable wreckage before refloating Dali

According to crews, the 18-hour operation will consist of releasing some of the anchors and mooring lines currently attached to the Dali, removing part or all of the 1.25 million gallons of water pumped onto the Dali, and a detailed inspection to make sure all obstructions on the left side of the ship have been removed.

They say once freed, up to five tugboats will push the Dali 2.5 miles to the local marine terminal, going roughly one mph.