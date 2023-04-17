Unique ship on 62-day cruise stops in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A new cruise ship that's on an expedition made a stop in Hampton Roads.

The Viking Octanis cruise ship docked at Nauticus in Norfolk Monday morning. It left Buenos Aires on March 3.

It was built in 2022 and is designed to travel to some of the world's most remote locations. The 655-foot-long vessel's bow makes it possible to sail through Antarctica's icy waters.

The ship has room for 378 passengers and 256 crew members, according to a release from Nauticus.

The Viking Octanis is on a 62-day cruise as it makes its way up the east coast. Stops have included Chile, Peru and Panama.