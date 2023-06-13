United Way of South Hampton Roads names New President & CEO

NORFOLK, Va. — United Way of South Hampton Roads (UWSHR), a nonprofit that champions causes like early childhood wellness and diversity and inclusion, has found its new leader.

The organization says after a “rigorous” nationwide search, they’ve named Mark Uren as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Uren, who’s currently the Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Forsyth County, will begin his new appointment on July 17. UWSHR says he has over 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience.

He shared his excitement about his new role in Hampton Roads.

“I have dedicated my life to public service, and I am excited and humbled that the selection committee has entrusted me to lead this amazing organization into the next 100 years,” shared Uren. “I know every community has unique challenges, but I am confident that by working together, we can create a brighter future for our entire region. I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, volunteers, donors, and other community partners as we face these challenges and bring positive change, so all our neighbors have the opportunity to thrive.”

Uren will succeed Michele Anderson, who left the role in January.