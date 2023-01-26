Unlike any other Cirque du Soleil show: Corteo comes to Norfolk's Scope Arena

NORFOLK, Va. — It's curtains up for a show full of flips, fun and excitement. Corteo by Cirque du Soleil opens Thursday night at Norfolk's Scope Arena.

Fifty-three performers from across the globe were warming up Thursday afternoon ahead of opening night for the Italian-inspired performance.

The artists will go through three or four wardrobe changes throughout the show. There are 2,500 costume pieces and plenty of stunts and adventures.

"We have chandeliers, girls doing acrobats," said Alison Crawford, Corteo's artistic director. She's been with the company for 26 years.

Crawford said Corteo is a story about the passing of a clown named Mauro whose life is celebrated with a procession. It's a cross between a dream and the clown's reality.

Crawford said it's a production truly about hope.

"It’s joyous, funny, it’s an endearing show," Crawford said. "You will feel things watching this show. It’s colorful and dynamic. The music is fantastic."

Crawford said Corteo is unlike any other Cirque du Soleil show.

The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and runs through Sunday.