Unmarked Hampton Police vehicle struck by gunfire, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after an unmarked police vehicle was struck by gunfire late Thursday night.

According to police, at about 11:30 p.m., officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Shell Road and Newport News avenue when a second vehicle approached and stopped nearby. An officer exited his vehicle, identified himself and gave commands, and an occupant of the second vehicle fired multiple shots in the direction of the officer before driving away.

The officer was uninjured, but his vehicle was damaged.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV.

The investigation is still ongoing, and there are no additional details to release at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.