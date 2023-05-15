Upcoming Memorial Day travel expected to be 3rd busiest since 2000: AAA

More people are expected to travel for Memorial Day this year, both in the air and on the roads, according to AAA.

This Memorial Day weekend, AAA says over 42 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more, which marks a 7% increase from last year. AAA says in terms of traveling, this weekend is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000.

“More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports, said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel.

AAA says of the 42 million travelers, 3.4 are expected to fly, marking an 11% increase from last year. Most Americans are opting to drive, and AAA predicts that just over 37 million are traveling by car for the holiday, marking a 6% increase from last year.

Other means of transportation are expected to have the biggest increase, with 1.85 million expected to use buses, trains and more compared to last year. That would be 20% higher than last year, AAA says.

Travel is expected to be busier than last year in the Commonwealth too. AAA says travel in Virginia will increase by 6.3% this holiday compared to last year.

If you’re trying to avoid traffic this Memorial Day weekend, AAA shared the following best and worst times to travel: