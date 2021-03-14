Menu

US female firefighters fight discrimination with lawsuits

Chris Carlson/AP
Joy Ponder is reflected in a picture of herself as a fire fighter Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. Ponder and Susanna Schmitt Williams are among numerous female fighters in the United States who have filed lawsuits against their employers alleging they were subjected to demeaning behavior that helped end their careers. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two women in North Carolina have joined a growing number of U.S. female firefighters who are filing lawsuits alleging discrimination.

Joy Ponder was the highest ranking female firefighter in Asheville, North Carolina. She held the post for six years until resigning in September.

Susanna Schmitt Williams was the first female chief of a municipal fire department, in the town of Carrboro. She was fired in July 2019 after four years on the job.

Ponder says she fought back against her superiors while battling breast cancer. Williams says she was so distressed by the sexual harassment she experienced that she briefly pondered suicide.

