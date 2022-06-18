US marshals searching for 4 inmates who 'walked away' from Virginia prison camp

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are searching for four inmates officials said "walked away" from a federal prison's satellite campus in Prince George County early Saturday morning.

Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg said Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the FCC’s satellite camp in Prince George at 1:45 a.m.

"The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated," officials with the FCC said.

No details were released about how the four men escaped.

Branch, 41, is serving a just over 13-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds. Branch has black hair and brown eyes.

Graham, 44, is serving a 10-year sentence for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He was described as a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 245 pounds. Graham has brown eyes.

Willis, 30, is serving an 18-year sentence for possessing and concealing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was described as a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. Willis has brown eyes.

Shaw, 46, is serving a more than 16-year sentence for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a measurable quantity of heroin.

He was described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 167 pounds. Shaw has black hair and brown eyes.

FCC Petersburg's satellite camp is a minimum security facility on River Road currently housing 185 offenders, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the inmates was asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501

