US Navy approves beards for retired Sailors

Retired Sailors are now authorized to have facial hair while wearing United States Navy uniforms during authorized ceremonial events, the Navy said in an update to its uniform and grooming policies.

Active-duty Sailors are not allowed to have beards unless they have been diagnosed with pseudofolliculitis barbae, or PFB, more commonly known as razor bumps. Sailors who are diagnosed with PFB and who have authorized facial hair are allowed to optionally outline or edge their beards.

The Navy also approved several other uniform policy changes, including that women are no longer required to wear hosiery with slacks or skirts. When hosiery is not worn, shoe liners or no-show socks are required to be worn for hygienic purposes.

Certain uniforms have also been updated, including changes made to the female officer/CPO summer white uniform and maternity tops.

To see the full list of changes, click here.