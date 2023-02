GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Virginia Wednesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Officials said it happened at 8:21 p.m. and was about 18 miles from Greenbackville, Virginia.

The USGS said it had a depth of just under 7 miles.

News 3 called the Accomack County Sheriff's Office which said there were no immediate reports of damage.