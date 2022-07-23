USNS Laramie returns to Naval Station Norfolk following 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - USNS Laramie, a combat logistics force vessel of the United States Navy Military Sealift Command, returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, July 22 from a successful seven-month deployment.

According to a release from the Navy, Laramie served as the primary replenishment oiler in Sixth Fleet, enabling the execution of 42 at-sea replenishments and transferring 9.7 million gallons of fuel and 1,073 pallets of critical cargo.

Additionally, Laramie executed eight flight operations with both U.S. Navy and coalition ships, and participated in a multitude of underway replenishment services like supplying ships with fuel, stores, parts and ammunition.

Laramie is U.S. government-owned and is operated by U.S. government civil service mariners.

Military Sealift Command operates approximately 120 non-combatant, civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships, conduct specialized missions and strategically preposition combat cargo at sea around the world while moving military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners.